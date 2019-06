OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a burning truck that went up in flames early Saturday morning in Oxford.

The Oxford Fire Department responded to Sutton Ave around 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Last night Oxford FIRE-EMS and Oxford Police responded to the scene of a truck on fire on Sutton Ave. The fire crew extinguished and overhauled the fire. pic.twitter.com/MNUwWi1KEg — Oxford Fire-EMS MA (@OxfordFireEMS) June 29, 2019

