BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters had to deal with freezing temperatures as they put out two fires at homes in the city on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to a Dorchester multi-family house at 5:30 p.m. found flames on the back porch had moved inside the building. No one was hurt, but nine people, including two children, were displaced.

And hours later in South Boston, a tenant cooking on the second floor caught his shirt on fire, a resident said, and the flames spread to the building. Firefighters said the tight street and solid snowbanks — including a frozen hydrant — made for a difficult battle.

“With the ice storm and cold weather, we’re on a hill, they did an aggressive attack and prevented the fire from spreading to the exposure buildings,” said Deputy Chief Brian Tully. “I just want to stress the company did an amazing job, they really prevented the block from catching fire.”

Four people were displaced and damage at the South Boston home was estimated at $350,000. Damage to the Dorchester home was estimated at $200,000.



