Firefighters find man’s body after responding to Chelsea apartment fire

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after firefighters found an elderly man’s body when responding to a blaze at a Chelsea apartment building Sunday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire found a deceased man in his 80s. Maria Garcia, who also lives in the building near the man, said when she heard the fire alarm she went to knock on his door.

“I started banging on his door but no one answered, I thought he must be out,” Garcia said. “I feel so bad.”

Firefighters said they were still investigating the man’s cause of death and the cause of the fire. Garcia said he was a kind man whose daughters and granddaughters frequently came to visit before the pandemic, and that she was saddened by his death.

“When you share 15 years with your neighbor and you know how gentle he was and how fragile, you cannot not feel anything,” Garcia said.

