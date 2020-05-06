CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died after a small cabin went up in flames in Claremont, New Hampshire late Tuesday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported cabin fire at 28 Myrtle St. around 10 p.m. extinguished the flames that were coming out of the windows before finding one person dead inside, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase and Claremont Fire Chief Bryan Burr said in a joint press release.

The victim has not been positively identified, officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at Concord Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

