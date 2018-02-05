Firefighters: Fire destroys 200-year-old home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a 200-year-old home in a Massachusetts town.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in Rehoboth around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell says the flames were so intense motorists could see it from the nearby Interstate 195.

The fire had engulfed the home and a nearby barn before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Fire officials say a working fire alarm helped all of the residents escape the home unharmed. A relative of the owner of the building tells The Sun Chronicle five or six of his 15 tractors were destroyed.

Authorities are currently investigating what sparked the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)