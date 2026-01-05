NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to rescue a cow from an icy pond in Rhode Island on Sunday, according to the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

Volunteer fire crews said they responded to reports of a cow who fell through ice at a pond off West Side Road in New Shoreham.

Using ice rescue equipment, crews were able to free the cow and used a rope to lead it out of the water.

