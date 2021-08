DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters rushed to rescue a dog that became trapped under a car Monday.

Crews used airbags to lift the sedan off the dog and the family is bringing it to a vet to be checked out.

There has been no word on the dog’s condition or on how it became trapped.

DXFD was called for a dog trapped under a vehicle. DXFD used airbags to lift the vehicle freeing the dog. The family is bringing the dog to be checked by a vet. pic.twitter.com/SkJ510fycJ — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) August 16, 2021

