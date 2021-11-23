MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to an emergency situation involving chemicals at home in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are investigating an incident involving unknown chemicals at a home on Stearns Avenue, according to a Department of Fire Services spokesman.

First responders have set up a tent at the scene and crews were spotted carrying bags of evidence out of the home.

Video from the scene also showed damage to one of the home’s windows.

There were no additional details immediately available.

