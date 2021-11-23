MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to an emergency situation at home in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews are investigating an incident involving unknown chemicals at a home on Stearns Avenue, according to a Department of Fire Services spokesman.
First responders have set up a tent outside of the home.
Video from the scene showed damage to one of the home’s windows.
There were no additional details immediately available.
