MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to an emergency situation at home in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are investigating an incident involving unknown chemicals at a home on Stearns Avenue, according to a Department of Fire Services spokesman.

First responders have set up a tent outside of the home.

Video from the scene showed damage to one of the home’s windows.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)