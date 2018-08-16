DANBURY, CONN. (WHDH) - Connecticut firefighters responding to a call for a “tot in toy” helped pull a two-year-old’s arm out of a Thomas the Tank Engine toy Wednesday.

The boy stuck his arm into the smokestack of the toy train, causing it to get stuck.

Firefighters dismantled the train and freed his arm after realizing that the boy’s bracelet got stuck on a gear mechanism inside the smokestack.

Throughout the 20 minute ordeal, the boy remained brave and calm, fire officials said.

He quickly went back to playing with the other toys following the rescue.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)