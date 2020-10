PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of Pepperell Fire Department sprung into action to rescue a cow that got stuck deep in mud on Sunday.

Everyone worked together to free the cow without any injury.

“Pepperell Fire is always ready for whatever unique situation we are called to respond to,” the department wrote on Facebook.

