PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters helped rescue a small dog that became trapped in an animal burrow on its owner’s property in Plymouth last Thursday night.

Crews from the West Plymouth Station responding to a report of a trapped dog on Knight’s Point Road around 8:45 p.m. found a Yorkshire terrier named Brownie had made its way into an animal burrow below the deck and concrete stairs of the home, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

Firefighters opened up the three- to four-foot tunnel entrance of the burrow by hand digging into the hill under the stairs and then used a broom handle to open the tunnel the rest of the way before hitting a concrete wall on one side.

Brownie’s owner put treats at the opening of the hole in hopes of luring the dog out.

At this time it was getting dark and crews did not want to continue digging out of fear of accidentally injuring the dog, fire officials said.

Firefighters returned around 10 a.m. Friday and could still hear Brownie making noise.

With the help of bystanders, the entrance to the burrow was secured and crews dug further before finding the dog and pulling it out.

Brownie was taken to the vet as a precaution and is said to be doing well.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)