SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire on Indian Ridge Road in Sudbury Monday morning.

Fire officials say the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor. Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

The firefighters taken to the hospital are expected to be okay and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

