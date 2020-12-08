Firefighters investigate possible Hazmat incident at Brookline DPW

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline firefighters are investigating a possible hazardous materials incident at the town’s Department of Public Works Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a chemical odor at the municipal service center on Hammond Street at 12:30 p.m. requested the METROFIRE District Hazmat Response Team for a Level 1 Hazmat response, officials said.

Four employees were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The incident remains under investigation.

