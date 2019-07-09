Firefighters investigating blaze that tore through Andover home

ANDOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a house in Andover late Monday night.

Crews responding to Brundrett Avenue around 10:30 p.m. encountered a heavy fire pouring through the roof of the home.

Firefighters could be seen using a ladder truck to dump water onto the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

