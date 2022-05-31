BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A blaze at a Brookline home Tuesday night may have been caused by lightning, firefighters said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at a Somerset Road home at 10 p.m. found heavy smoke, officials said.

Everyone inside made it out safely and no one was hurt in the blaze. No other information was immediately available.

