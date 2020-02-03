PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding homeowners to get their chimney cleaned annually following a house fire in Plympton on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a chimney fire on Main Street before 10 a.m. found the flames had spread to the roof, according to fire officials.

The fire was brought under control after about 10 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

“This incident could have been a lot worse and is a good reminder to make sure your chimney is inspected and cleaned yearly,” the Plympton Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

