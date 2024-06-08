BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a building in Brockton Friday morning, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

Just after 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at 157 Centre St., the department said. Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy fire in the building, which was coming out the front entrance.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, the department said.

The fire department, along with Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police, are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

