BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters responded to North Station Friday after a fire ignited in an MBTA Commuter Rail engine.

SKY7-HD was over the scene early Friday afternoon and spotted smoke rising from the engine. Firefighters were seen climbing on top of the train while they poured water on the flames.

In a post on X near 2:20 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said the fire had been put out. There were no reported injuries.

No further information was immediately available about the fire or its cause.

At approximately 1:30 companies working on top of the train at North Station, for a fire in a commuter rail train engine. No injuries to report. The fire is out , companies starting to make up. pic.twitter.com/Wl3k8cvkaJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 10, 2024

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)