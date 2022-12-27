DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters tackled a fire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. The outside of the first floor of the home was badly charred.

Officials say the flames are out and the American Red Cross is assisting one resident.

Damages from the fire total nearly $500,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

