Firefighters: Man who fell out of kayak rescued on large rock in Westford pond

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who fell out of a kayak in a Westford was rescued by firefighters after he swam to a large rock Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a man standing on a rock about 50 yards offshore the Groton Road side of Long Sought-for Pond shortly before noon found a man who had fallen off his kayak and was able to swim to the rock, officials said.

Due to extreme exhaustion, the man could not swim any farther and firefighters in cold water suits brought him to shore and took him to the hospital for evaluation, fire officials said.

Fire officials said anyone onboard a canoe or kayak from Sept. 15 to May 15 must wear a life jacket.

