GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A fire department is mourning a captain who died after a training exercise.

Steven W. Tower, 54, became ill Monday during a physical ability test at the state fire academy in Concord, the Goffstown Fire Department said in a written statement.

Emergency responders treated him at the academy, and he was then taken to a hospital, where he died, state officials said in a news release. Officials are investigating his death, and no information was provided about his illness.

Tower started as a firefighter with the department in 1985 and joined full time in 1987, the fire department said. He retired in 2015 after serving as training captain and in other roles. He was asked to rejoin as a interim fire chief in 2019 and remained with the department in part-time roles until his death.

“The Division of Fire Standards and Training & EMS sends our deepest sympathies to Captain Tower’s family along with his brothers and sisters of the Goffstown Fire Department,” the New Hampshire Fire Academy wrote on Facebook.

Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted that Tower’s death is “a tragic loss.”

