Firefighters needed to rescue surveyor stuck in the mud

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Freeport firefighters say a surveyor had to be rescued when he became stuck in mud up to his waist.

Deputy Fire Chief Eric Sylvain tells the Times Record the episode unfolded Sunday in a pond that has been drained near I-95 by Exit 22 in Freeport.

He said the more than man wiggled, the more he became stuck. A Freeport police officer nearly became stuck and retreated.

Sylvain said it took 90 minutes for firefighters to get the man to safety. Firefighters used a system of ladders across the mud to reach the man and then used shovels and straps to free him.

Officials say the surveyor was exhausted but was not hurt.

