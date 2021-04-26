Firefighters: Pedestrian struck, injured by car in Acton Roche Bros. parking lot

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 56-year-old woman was struck by a car while walking in the Roche Bros. parking lot in Acton Monday, firefighters said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene at 387 Massachusetts Ave around 1:10 p.m. found the woman lying alongside the travel lane in front of the store and began rendering medical aid, according to a release issued by the fire department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 76-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car when she turned left at a slow speed and struck the victim as she was walking across the travel lane toward the parking area.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be serious and potentially life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

