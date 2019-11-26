Firefighters: Person struck by train at Brockton Commuter Rail station

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders are treating a person who was struck by a train at a Commuter Rail station in Brockton Tuesday night, officials said.
A person was reportedly struck by a train at the Brockton MBTA station, Brockton firefighters said.
The person has been extricated and is conscious and alert, according to firefighters.
No other information was immediately available.
