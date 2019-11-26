Firefighters: Person struck by train at Brockton Commuter Rail station

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders are treating a person who was struck by a train at a Commuter Rail station in Brockton Tuesday night, officials said.

A person was reportedly struck by a train at the Brockton MBTA station, Brockton firefighters said.

The person has been extricated and is conscious and alert, according to firefighters.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Brockton Fire and @BrewsterEMS is at the Police Station MBTA Station for a person reportedly struck by a train. On arrival victim was under the train, conscious and alert and has been extricated. @MBTATransitPD @BrocktonPolice @IAFFNewsDesk @144Iaff @THE_PFFM — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) November 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)