Firefighters: Person struck by train at Brockton Commuter Rail station

File photo

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders are treating a person who was struck by a train at a Commuter Rail station in Brockton Tuesday night, officials said.

A person was reportedly struck by a train at the Brockton MBTA station, Brockton firefighters said.

The person has been extricated and is conscious and alert, according to firefighters.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending