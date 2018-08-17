Firefighters praised for ‘risking their own lives’ to rescue residents as fire engulfed Brockton home

Firefighters are being hailed for putting their own lives on the line Friday morning to rescue four terrified residents who had become trapped on the third floor of a Brockton home as a fast-moving fire raced up the side of the building.

Crews responding to the blaze on Kenwood Street about 5:30 a.m. immediately ran a ladder up to a third-floor porch, where several residents had become trapped as a wall of flames threatened to consume the structure, according to Brockton Fire Chief Michael Williams.

“They grabbed a ground ladder, threw that ladder to a second-floor balcony and rescued four people over that ladder,” he said.

All four of the residents rescued, two of whom were elderly, were taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. They are all doing well, according to Williams.

One neighbor who witnessed the firefighters’ heroics recalled the impressive save.

“They went into it while it was blazing,” he said. “They were on all three floors, taking people off ladders and carrying people down and risking their own lives like I couldn’t believe. It was unbelievable.”

In addition to the residents, fire crews are also being credited with rescuing several cats that were found inside the home.

One man living in the home was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant after a gun was found at the scene, Williams said.

Investigators believe the fire started in a first-floor bedroom. The cause remains under investigation.