ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Attleboro are being praised for preventing a deck fire from spreading to a house on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responding to a reported fire on George Street around 3:30 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home, according to the Attleboro Fire Department. The homeowner had tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose but was unable to control the flames due to the intense heat.

Damage was limited to the deck and a portion of the exterior siding. No smoke or fire damage was reported inside the residence.

“Our firefighters extinguished this fire very quickly and prevent what could have been a much more significant incident,” said District Chief Gerry Brogan. “The fire had already begun to spread from the deck to the exterior of the home. Thanks to the fast response and coordinated actions of our crews, damage was kept to a minimum and confined to the outside of the building.”

The Attleboro Fire Investigation Unit responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. While the investigation remains in its early stages, preliminary findings indicate the fire was accidental and likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

There were no reported injuries.

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