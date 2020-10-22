Firefighters pull driver from car in Nashua River

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to help after a car ended up in the Nashua River Thursday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., a Toyota Venza drove off the paved surface of a parking lot on Canal Street and plummeted 25 feet into the river below, according to a release issued by the fire department Thursday night.

Upon arrival, dive and rescue teams found the car heavily damaged with the rear completely submerged.

Good Samaritans were working to help the driver who was eventually removed from the vehicle and moved up the riverbank.

That driver was later transported to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.