ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday after being pulled from a burning home in Acton, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported house fire in a single-family home on Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the home, according to Chief Robert Hart.

The firefighters began a rapid interior attack after receiving reports that a person may be trapped inside.

After making entry, firefighters found a woman in an upstairs corner bedroom and carried her from the home. The resident was suffering from injuries including serious smoke inhalation.

The victim was transported by the Acton Fire Department with the assistance of Pro EMS paramedics to a landing zone established at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, where a Boston MedFlight medical helicopter was dispatched to take her to a Boston hospital.

Fire units from Boxborough, Littleton, Maynard and Westford responded to the scene. Firefighters from Concord, Stow and Sudbury covered Acton during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

