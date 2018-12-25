Firefighters pull victim from burning house in Avon

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responding to a multi-alarm fire in Avon have pulled a victim from the burning house.

The fire on Freeman Street was first reported shortly after 9 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen pulling one occupant from the burning home and administering CPR before loading them into an ambulance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

BREAKING: Christmas fire in Avon. Victim just removed from the home. @7News pic.twitter.com/P5HMoOx6Iz — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) December 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)