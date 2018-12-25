Firefighters pull victim from raging Avon blaze

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responding to a multi-alarm fire in Avon on Christmas night pulled a victim from the burning house.

The fire at 52 Freeman St. was first reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters could be seen pulling one occupant from the burning home and quickly administering CPR before loading them into an ambulance.

A spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the victim was revived and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

