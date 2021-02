SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters came to the aid of a woman who got stuck in the mud while hiking in Saugus Friday morning.

Crews pulled her out of the mud near Stocker Playground and she is said to be OK, according to the Saugus fire chief.

No additional information was released.

