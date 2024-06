CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Clinton were called to an apartment complex on Church Street Tuesday night.

Several windows on the second floor were severally damaged from the fire, leaving openings in the building.

Crews were able to get the flames put out quickly.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)