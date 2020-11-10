CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters put out a fire outside a home in Concord on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to multiple calls reporting a fire on Plainfield Road discovered flames and heavy smoke next to a house.

The fire did not extend to the building.

No additional information has been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

Companies responded to multiple calls from Plainfield Road reporting a fire outside of a home. Fire was extinguished with no extension to the structure.#besafe pic.twitter.com/NAHoljt2hk — Concord Fire-EMS (@ConcordMAFire) November 10, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)