Over a half-dozen fire engines filled Magoun Square after a fire started at a former restaurant Monday evening.

Crews from both Somerville and Medford were called to a vacant business at the intersection of Broadway and Medford Street around 5 p.m., right on the border of both cities.

First responders told 7NEWS because the space was empty and no one was there, the fire had a head start, burning through part of the building before crews arrived and began putting out the flames.

The fire appeared to be concentrated in the restaurant’s ceiling, with flames appearing at the top of the structure, according to neighbors.

Some neighbors told 7NEWS the spot had just recently been purchased by new owners and that they were looking forward to a new business opening soon.

One official said it was not clear yet whether the space was a total loss, but that the neighboring Sushi restaurant suffered some smoke and water damage as crews responded.

No injuries were reported as of 6:30 p.m.

