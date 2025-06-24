NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Norfolk firefighters were raced to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion after flames ripped through a home on Main Street.

The fire happened just before 10 a.m., and they weren’t the only ones working in extreme heat on Tuesday.

A construction worker near the Common says staying hydrated is key in these conditions.

“They’re doing their best to keep us nice and cool. We’ve been getting in the shade when we can, so it’s not bad. Could be worse,” said Oisin McDonald.

It’s been a busy few days for Boston EMS, crews saw a 10% increase in call volume on the second day of the city’s heat emergency.

They responded to 17-heat related incidents. They also helped out at Monday night’s concert at Fenway Park, treating 24 people there.

