SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters helped remove a hawk that became trapped in a screened-in porch at a Salem, New Hampshire home.

The crews got the raptor to perch on a broom handle before they carefully carried it outside.

The hawk then flew away.

Fire officials said on Facebook that this is “something you don’t see every day.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)