BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters removed one person from a burning Belmont house who then had to be hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Birchhill Road around 4:30 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters rushed into the house, where they rescued one person who had went into cardiac arrest, according to the Belmont fire chief.

They were transported to the hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

