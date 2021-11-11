DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters came to the rescue of a 14-year-old dog whose paws got trapped in a metal grate in Duxbury on Thursday.

The Duxbury Fire Department used numerous specialized cutting tools to free the dog’s paws from the grate.

Fire officials say the elderly pup named Hunter was very appreciative.

He was transported to a local veterinarian as a precaution.

