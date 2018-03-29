WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Firefighters have helped save a 15-month-old from a home fully engulfed in flames in Rhode Island.

Authorities say the fire broke out at a Westerly residence around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a man and two boys, ages 6 and 7, escaped through a window, but the boys’ younger brother was still inside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued the boy from a playpen near where the flames broke out.

Police Capt. Shawn Lacey says the boy has been hospitalized with first and second-degree burns. He says the boy’s injuries are non life-threatening.

Investigators believe the fire started from a pan with cooking oil that was left on the stove.

