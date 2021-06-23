NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two dogs trapped inside a burning house in Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Fremont Street just before 5 p.m. found flames coming from the kitchen area along with heavy smoke on the first and second floors, according to Nashua Fire Rescue.

There were no people home at the time of the fire but two dogs had to be rescued, fire officials said.

The pets were administered oxygen.

Two adults and a child have been displaced after fire officials deemed the house uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

