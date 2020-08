MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked tirelessly for roughly three hours to pull two horses out of the mud in Marion Sunday evening.

Firefighters responding to two horses stuck in mud off Converse Road around 5 p.m. used hay, shovels, and rope to rescue the two horses.

Marion fire officials say both horses are recovering and doing well.

