Firefighters rescue 2 men trapped in Boston elevator

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one contraption refused to drop on schedule this New Year’s Eve — a Boston elevator with two people stuck inside refused to budge, and firefighters had to break through the roof to free them.

The two men, approximately 25 years old, were trapped when their elevator in a Jamaica Plain building got stuck around the fourth floor. Firefighters responded to the Bickford Street building at 6:30 p.m. but had to deal with a blind shaft that prevented them from opening up the doors.

Instead, they used a ladder and hoist system to repel down from the sixth floor, freeing the men by early evening.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)