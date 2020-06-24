BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two people from an 18-unit building that caught on fire in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 98 Charles St. around 7:30 a.m. helped two people out of the burning building by leading them down the fire escape.

One person was taken to a local hospital.

The fire is said to have started in a dryer in the basement of the building.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Heavy smoke conditions at 98 Charles St., an 18 unit building. several people taken out over ground & arial ladders. All companies working. pic.twitter.com/4Nd24dYtOQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 24, 2020

At approximately 7:30 smoke showing from 98 Charles St . Beacon Hill. A 5 story attached occupied building a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/MwlRLhL5MT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 24, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)