BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two people from an 18-unit building that caught on fire in Boston on Wednesday morning.
Crews responding to a reported fire at 98 Charles St. around 7:30 a.m. helped two people out of the burning building by leading them down the fire escape.
One person was taken to a local hospital.
The fire is said to have started in a dryer in the basement of the building.
An investigation remains ongoing.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)