BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two people who became trapped on the fifth floor of an apartment building that had caught on fire in Boston late Tuesday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Hemenway Street around 10 p.m. learned that two people were still inside the building as smoke poured out of it, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to get the residents out of the building.

One firefighter suffered an undisclosed injury, fire officials said.

Eight residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

