GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rescued two teenagers from a swampy marsh in Groton Wednesday, according to Groton Fire Chief Arthur Cheeks.

Cheeks said it’s not known how they became stuck in the area between the Nashua River Rail Trail and Broad Meadow Road. He said one of them was able to eventually walk out on his own, but the other needed to be helped.

“The area they were found in is thick with brush this time of year. It can be deep with mud, creating a very difficult area for them to track in and walk in, and if they get disoriented, really a struggle to find their way out,” he said. “It’s really unknown what they’re doing, I assume kids were being kids.”

A drone captured the moment members of the Groton police and fire departments were able to get the boy out safely by using a ladder.

“We did suit up one of their firefighters to help get the second individual out, and setting up that ladder just created a bridge across two surface mounds,” Cheeks said.

The boys were not hurt, but were evaluated by EMS on scene.

“Fortunately for these kids, they had a cell phone,” Cheeks said. “They were savvy enough to call 911 and to stay on that line and not panic.”

The rescue took approximately one hour, and both teenagers were reunited with their parents shortly after.

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