IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a race to the rescue around noon on Monday.

Firefighters responded to Linebrook Farms in Ipswich when two people were trapped inside a burning building.

“They had high heat, zero visibility, they went in and literally effected a search and rescue and save their lives,” said Paul Parisi, Ipswich Fire Chief.

One man was taken to the hospital and the other was evaluated at the scene. Three others were checked out by emergency responders, including one who was taken to the hospital after being bit by a dog.

Neighbors say the two alarm fire moved fast.

“It’s my worst nightmare,” said Nancy Smith, a concerned neighbor. “All my life, it’s been fire, you know. That was the closest I’ve ever been.”

Smith said that initially water was an issue, even as firefighters from six communities responded. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to a horse barn on the property.

Everyone now is just thankful things ended the way they did.

“They’ve been there forever,” Smith said. “Things can be replaced, as long as everyone’s okay. That’s the main thing.”

Firefighters say the home is a complete loss and will eventually have to be taken down. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Officials say the fire doesn’t seem suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)