Firefighters rescue 5 people trapped inside burning triple-decker in Worcester; 7 hospitalized

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed to rescue several people who were trapped inside a triple-decker in Worcester that went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to Merryfield Street before 3 a.m. found multiple people hanging out of the windows of the burning building, Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Andrew White said.

Five rescues were made and seven people were transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

More than a dozen people were displaced, including one resident who described the blaze as “terrifying.”

“You work so hard for everything you got and you lose it in an instant like that,” he added.

The cause remains under investigation.

