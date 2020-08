HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a boater whose craft was sinking in a Hanson pond Saturday.

Crews responding to reports of a sinking boat in Wampatuck Pond found the operator safe on an island.

Firefighters brought the operator in and drained water from the boat before towing it to shore.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)