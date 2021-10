MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Instead of a cat up a tree, firefighters in Medway had to deal with a calf down a well Sunday.

Officials said the calf fell into a 20-foot well at a local farm and was in serious danger of drowning.

Firefighters were able to pull the calf out and reunite it with its herd.

